Secondary Lead: Refined Lead Trading Cools as Downstream Lead Ingot Stockpiling Concludes [SMM Lead Daily Review]

Pre-holiday stockpiling is nearing its end, with market entities recommending an online price increase of 0-25 yuan/mt. Suppliers have tight spot orders and offer few quotes; downstream inquiries are weak, with low purchasing intentions; transaction prices range from a discount of 100-0 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price, little changed from yesterday. As downstream lead ingot stockpiling is completed, trading activity cools, and prices maintain a fluctuating trend. Today, the SMM secondary refined lead average price was 16,050 yuan/mt, at a discount of 75 yuan/mt to the SMM #1 lead average price. Supplier selling sentiment was 1.61, and today's secondary refined lead purchasing sentiment was 1.58 (historical data can be queried in the database).

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