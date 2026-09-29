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Guinea Samples Return 91%–94% Average Gold Recovery in Initial Tests

Published: Sep 29, 2026 14:25 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

[SMM Gold Flash] Sanu Gold reported initial cyanide leach results from selected drill samples at its Diguifara and Daina exploration properties in Guinea on 22 September. Average calculated gold recoveries were 91.2% at Diguifara and 94.0% at Daina. The company submitted 136 samples; one Diguifara result was excluded as invalid, leaving 135 valid results. These are early screening results, not recoveries from an operating plant.

The results suggest that gold in the tested samples is amenable to cyanide leaching, providing an input to future processing studies. Sanu says the next stage will test representative composite samples, including leach kinetics, reagent consumption and grind response. The reported averages cannot yet establish recoveries or economics for a future mine.

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