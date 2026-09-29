Korea Zinc Chairman Choi Yun-beom said the company plans to expand the Onsan Smelter’s portfolio of metals, materials and byproducts from about 20 items currently to more than 30 over the next five years, reducing its reliance on the price of any single metal. Korea Zinc said the portfolio had grown from 12 items to about 20 over the past two decades, supported by the recovery, refining and commercialization of metals contained in smelter byproducts and waste.

Korea Zinc said higher prices for antimony and other critical minerals contributed additional earnings in 2025, while gold and silver recovered through advanced refining processes supported record results in the first half of 2026. For the second half of 2026 and 2027, the company is seeking further growth in zinc, copper, sulfuric acid and ultra-high-purity sulfuric acid for semiconductor applications. It is also advancing Project Crucible, a planned integrated U.S. smelter that Korea Zinc describes as a new growth pillar in the global critical-minerals supply chain.