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Korea Zinc Urges MBK and Young Poong to End Control Dispute and Focus on Corporate Value

Published: Sep 29, 2026 14:04 (GMT+8)

MBK Partners and Young Poong are also major shareholders and that the parties could cooperate around sustainable growth, enhanced corporate value and the interests of all shareholders. The company said the control dispute, which has lasted nearly two years, could weigh on its future competitiveness and shareholder value, and urged the shareholders to focus on long-term development as critical-minerals supply chains undergo restructuring.

Korea Zinc said it would continue advancing its “Troika Drive” covering secondary-battery materials, resource recycling and renewable energy, while expanding its critical-minerals supply-chain presence through Project Crucible in the United States. The company also said its extraordinary shareholders’ meeting approved resolutions concerning an Audit Committee member and four independent directors, and that it would continue strengthening board independence and oversight.

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