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US Defense Procurement Bans Tungsten Until 2027

Published: Sep 29, 2026 14:04 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Per DFARS 252.225‑7052 (eCFR Title48, Sep25 2026), US defense procurement restricts tungsten‑related materials from China, Russia, DPRK, Iran. Restrictions target downstream processing until Dec31 2026; from Jan1 2027 rules extend upstream to ore/feedstock including recycled scrap, whose origin cannot be reset via reprocessing. Regulated goods: tungsten powder & heavy‑alloy components. Exemptions cover eligible COTS, unassembled mill stock, electronics and military Non‑Availability Determination. Prime contractors must flow‑down rules to subcontractors. Standard cemented carbide inserts are not explicitly regulated.

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