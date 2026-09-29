September 29 Scrap Battery Market Transaction Summary [SMM Daily Review]

SMM, September 29:

Today, China's waste lead-acid battery market remained weak, with quotes overall stable. After smelters cut purchase prices for several consecutive sessions, recyclers mostly sold normally, maintaining a quick buy-and-sell model. Although they still hold expectations for the market outlook, with the National Day holiday approaching and futures direction unclear, they basically did not dare to stockpile. On the supply side, after suppliers concentrated shipments last week, currently available supply is overall tight. Recyclers generally reported that purchasing turned sluggish. On one hand, earlier supply had been released in large quantities; on the other hand, after the recycling quote center for scrap batteries shifted lower, front-end stores showed weak willingness to sell. Overall recycling volume was lower WoW, with mediocre trading. On the smelter side, waste battery raw material inventory is currently relatively stable overall. Before the holiday, they mainly purchase as needed, with low willingness to adjust prices. Scrap battery prices are expected to remain weak and stable along with lead prices in the short term, with sluggish trading before the holiday. Stores may accumulate some supply during the National Day holiday. After the holiday, attention can be paid to supply accumulation, smelter inventory digestion, and restocking price adjustments.