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【SMM Nickel Flash】Indonesia Nickel Ore Production Reaches 173.79 Million mt by September 1

Published: Sep 29, 2026 12:31 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Indonesia's nickel ore production reached 173.79 million mt as of September 1, 2026, according to data from the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry (ESDM). Full-year nickel ore production stood at 320.37 million mt in 2025.

Meanwhile, nickel-related non-tax revenue (PNBP) reached Rp21 trillion through August 31, more than double the Rp10 trillion recorded during the same period last year. ESDM said the government's focus is shifting toward optimising production in line with market demand, prices, logistics and reserve sustainability.

The production data provides an indication of actual physical ore supply as Indonesia gradually releases additional 2026 mining quotas. With downstream nickel-processing capacity requiring substantially more ore, market attention remains focused on whether production and shipments can keep pace with smelter demand.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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