Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) has tightened rules on the use of subsidiaries and affiliates in mineral and coal mining services under Ministerial Decree No. 365.K/MB.01/MEM.B/2026. Under the new rules, IUP and IUPK holders must prioritise mining service companies in the areas surrounding their mining operations and cannot use subsidiaries or affiliates without approval from the ESDM Minister. The restriction covers direct shareholding links and common beneficial ownership.

Exceptions apply to government-assigned activities, including National Strategic Projects, mineral processing or refining facilities, coal development or utilisation, and meeting domestic mineral and coal requirements.