On September 29, Indonesia's nickel ore market remained stable, with prices for major grades unchanged:
1.2% Ni: $26.5/wmt, unchanged
1.3% Ni: $28.5/wmt, unchanged
1.4% Ni: $51.8/wmt, unchanged
1.5% Ni: $58.5/wmt, unchanged
1.6% Ni: $63.4/wmt, unchanged
Market sources said additional 2026 RKAB quotas are gradually being approved and released, although the total additional quota has yet to be officially announced. Market attention is increasingly shifting from quota approvals to actual mine production and nickel ore shipments.