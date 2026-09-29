logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Guangdong Zinc: Trading in the Guangdong spot market was average ahead of the National Day holiday [SMM Midday Commentary]

Published: Sep 29, 2026 11:55 (GMT+8)
[Guangdong: Approaching the National Day holiday, spot market transactions in Guangdong were average] Mainstream Guangdong #0 zinc was traded at 26,380-26,560 yuan/mt, with mainstream brands quoted at discounts of 50-10 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, and a discount of 10 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot. The Shanghai-Guangdong price spread remained...

SMM, September 29: Guangdong 0# zinc was mainly traded at 26,380-26,560 yuan/mt, with mainstream brands quoted at discounts of 50-10 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract and at a discount of 10 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. The Shanghai-Guangdong price spread remained stable. Today, suppliers quoted discounts of 50-10 yuan/mt for brands such as Qilin, Mengzi, Danxia, and Feilong. Refined zinc purchasing sentiment in Guangdong stood at 1.75, while sales sentiment was 2.55. With the holiday approaching, enterprises with stockpiling needs have largely completed their purchases. Spot market trading in Guangdong was moderate today. Although some brands were quoted higher recently, actual transactions were relatively difficult, and spot premiums remained unchanged from yesterday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
State Council to Study Policies for Real Estate Stability and Employment Growth
41 mins ago
State Council to Study Policies for Real Estate Stability and Employment Growth
Read More
State Council to Study Policies for Real Estate Stability and Employment Growth
State Council to Study Policies for Real Estate Stability and Employment Growth
[SMM Flash] State Council Executive Meeting: Roll out a batch of practical and effective incremental policies, and study the introduction of policy measures to stabilize the real estate market and promote employment and income growth.
41 mins ago
China's Refined Zinc Market Sees Pre-Holiday Stockpiling Slow, Trading Quiets Down
46 mins ago
China's Refined Zinc Market Sees Pre-Holiday Stockpiling Slow, Trading Quiets Down
Read More
China's Refined Zinc Market Sees Pre-Holiday Stockpiling Slow, Trading Quiets Down
China's Refined Zinc Market Sees Pre-Holiday Stockpiling Slow, Trading Quiets Down
[SMM Flash] Today, China's refined zinc spot market overall showed signs of pre-holiday stockpiling winding down and trading turning quiet. Zinc prices continued to consolidate at highs, while downstream enterprises had largely completed their pre-holiday stockpiling and mostly shifted to a wait-and-see stance, resulting in generally moderate market transactions.
46 mins ago
Guangdong Enterprises Complete Stockpiling, Spot Market Transactions Moderate Amid Unchanged Premiums
50 mins ago
Guangdong Enterprises Complete Stockpiling, Spot Market Transactions Moderate Amid Unchanged Premiums
Read More
Guangdong Enterprises Complete Stockpiling, Spot Market Transactions Moderate Amid Unchanged Premiums
Guangdong Enterprises Complete Stockpiling, Spot Market Transactions Moderate Amid Unchanged Premiums
[SMM Flash] As the holiday approaches, enterprises in Guangdong with stockpiling demand have largely completed their stockpiling. Transactions in the spot market were moderate today. Although some brands quoted higher prices recently, actual transactions were relatively difficult, and spot premiums remained unchanged from yesterday.
50 mins ago
Related News
news
State Council to Study Policies for Real Estate Stability and Employment Growth
Sep 29, 2026 18:20 (GMT+8)
news
China's Refined Zinc Market Sees Pre-Holiday Stockpiling Slow, Trading Quiets Down
Sep 29, 2026 18:15 (GMT+8)
news
Guangdong Enterprises Complete Stockpiling, Spot Market Transactions Moderate Amid Unchanged Premiums
Sep 29, 2026 18:11 (GMT+8)
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 29)
Sep 29, 2026 15:51 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here