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FAW, GAC Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Boost China's Auto Industry

Published: Sep 29, 2026 11:52 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
FAW and GAC Industry officially signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement today. The two parties will leverage asset and capital synergies, drive progress through technological innovation, gradually deepen and expand the scope of cooperation, promote efficient cross-regional coordination of industrial resources, work together to improve operational quality and efficiency, and jointly advance the development and upgrading of China's automotive industry.

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