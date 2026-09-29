[EV Truck: Gotion's Dianlala Unveils Swap Solution at IAA; First Truck for Europe-Africa Corridor Delivered]

Gotion High-Tech's mobile storage-charging-swapping system Dianlala, together with Chery Commercial Vehicle's United Trucks, unveiled an integrated vehicle-PV-storage-charging-swapping solution at IAA Transportation 2026 in Hanover on Sep 14, and delivered the first battery-swap heavy truck for the Europe-Africa transport corridor on site. The modular system offers 430kWh+430kWh packs and 5-minute swaps without fixed stations, and its truck swap interface is covered by the IEC 63066 standard, targeting cross-border trunk routes, logistics parks and temporary lines to ease charging pain points for electric heavy trucks in Europe and Africa.