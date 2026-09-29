【SMM Nickel Flash】Indonesia Tightens Mining Contractor Rules Under New ESDM Regulation

Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) has issued Kepmen ESDM No. 365.K/MB.01/MEM.B/2026, tightening requirements on the use of mining-service contractors by mineral and coal mining companies. Under the regulation, IUP/IUPK holders are required to prioritise licensed mining-service companies (IUJP) located in the same regency/city as the mining operation. The use of subsidiaries or affiliated companies as mining contractors is restricted and requires approval from the Minister of ESDM, including arrangements involving direct shareholding or common ultimate beneficial ownership. Applications are subject to a review process, while exemptions may apply to government-assigned activities, including National Strategic Projects, construction of processing and refining facilities, and activities supporting domestic mineral and coal requirements. For the nickel sector, the regulation does not directly change RKAB quotas or nickel ore pricing. However, nickel mining groups may need to review existing affiliated-contractor arrangements, while the new requirements could affect contractor selection, mining costs and operational arrangements.