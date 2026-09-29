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Ningbo Zinc: Downstream Users About to Take Holiday, Market Remained Wait-and-See Today [SMM Midday Commentary]

Published: Sep 29, 2026 11:44 (GMT+8)
[Ningbo Zinc: Downstream Users About to Take Holiday, Market Remains Wait-and-See Today] The mainstream brand 0# zinc transaction price in the Ningbo market was around 26,390-26,590 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a discount of 20 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, and at a premium of 20 yuan/mt against spot cargo in Shanghai. Mainstream quotes in the Ningbo area were made against the 2611 contract.

SMM, September 29:

       The transaction price of mainstream brand #0 zinc in the Ningbo market was around 26,390-26,590 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a discount of 20 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract and at a premium of 20 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. Mainstream quotes in the Ningbo area were mainly against the 2611 contract. In the first session, Qilin and Anning were quoted at a discount of 20-0 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract; in the second session, traders' quotes remained unchanged from the previous session. On the eve of the National Day holiday, downstream enterprises are about to shut down for the holiday. Today, they maintained a wait-and-see stance, overall market trading was sluggish, traders quoted casually, and spot premiums edged up slightly.

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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