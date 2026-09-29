[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] 5090 short-term rental at 14,500, high long-term agreement at 10%, H200 three-year closed deal at 135,000 completed

The composite index closed at 16.188 yuan per card per hour on the latest pricing date of September 29, flat from September 28. On the price collection side, both ends moved upward in tandem: the short-term rental quote for 5090 complete units was 14,500 yuan per unit per month (3 units, Hubei data center), about 10% higher than the year-long closed contract of 13,000 to 13,300 yuan at end-August, a normal price spread attributable to lease term structure differences; a batch of 64 H200 units closed a three-year contract at 135,000 yuan per month per unit, about 15% higher than the long-term contract quote of 116,000 to 127,000 yuan. Both signals reflect premiums being paid in exchange for lease term and delivery conditions.