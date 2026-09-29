[SMM Computing Power News] RTX 5090 full system short-term rental quoted at 14,500 per unit per month

SMM has learned that a company in the Pearl River Delta recently released short-term rental resources for three 5090 complete servers. Each unit is equipped with 5090 32G turbo ×8, dual Xeon 6530, 512G DDR5 5600 memory, 4U form factor with 2700W dual redundant power supply, quoted at 14,500 yuan per unit per month. The data center is located in Hubei, with bandwidth at 12 yuan/M and IP at 50 yuan each billed separately. The resources will be released on October 8 and delivered after testing is supported. The rental term only accepts monthly rental or a closed-end contract of up to six months. Taking all three units as a whole allows for further price negotiation.