Austrian steelmaker voestalpine received 790 tonnes of core technological equipment manufactured across Germany, Italy, and Turkey for its new electric arc furnace (EAF) at the Linz plant on September 22, 2026. The new EAF infrastructure, part of the company's "greentec steel" decarbonization initiative, is scheduled for its first smelting runs in the first half of 2027. Once fully operational, the Linz EAF will replace existing blast furnace capacity to produce approximately 1.6 million tonnes of lower-carbon steel annually, aiding the group's target to cut CO2 emissions by 30% by 2029.