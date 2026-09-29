India's Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) and the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding in late September 2026 for the joint development of two coking coal blocks in West Bengal. The venture integrates SAIL's Indikatta Ramnagore and BCCL's East of Damagoria blocks to target a combined peak rated capacity of 4.0 million tonnes per annum, accessing 79 million tonnes of Phase I extractable reserves. In parallel, BCCL reported its August 2026 washed coking coal production grew 13.8% year-on-year to 0.11 million tonnes.