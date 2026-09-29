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[ Jacobs Extends Management Role for thyssenkrupp Duisburg DRI Plant ]

Published: Sep 29, 2026 11:19 (GMT+8)
Engineering firm Jacobs announced on September 24, 2026, that it has extended its role managing the construction of thyssenkrupp Steel's new hydrogen-capable direct reduction iron (DRI) plant in Duisburg, Germany. Once completed, the massive metallurgical facility is designed to produce approximately 2.5 million metric tons of DRI annually. The multi-billion-euro project serves as the cornerstone of thyssenkrupp's strategy to replace its coal-based blast furnace capacity with low-carbon alternatives to meet tightening European emissions mandates.

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