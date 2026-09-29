The World Steel Association reported that global direct reduced iron (DRI) production across 12 major countries fell by 8.8% year-on-year to 9.85 million metric tons in August 2026. India retained its position as the largest DRI producer, manufacturing 5.11 million metric tons during the month. Cumulative world DRI output for the first eight months of 2026 reached 81.38 million metric tons, representing a 3.4% deficit compared to the same period in 2025 as major producing regions scale back electric arc furnace melt rates.