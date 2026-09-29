An explosion during welding operations killed four workers at the Elga coal deposit in Russia's Yakutia region on September 26, 2026. The critical industrial site is the country's largest coking coal deposit, containing an estimated 2.2 billion tonnes of reserves and reporting an annual production of 45 million tonnes. Authorities have launched a criminal investigation into safety violations, and the resulting operational halt threatens short-term extraction volumes and seaborne coking coal availability from the 8,000-employee facility.