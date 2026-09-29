The Government of Malaysia formally initiated an expiry review investigation on September 25, 2026, regarding imports of alloy and non-alloy cold-rolled coils. The review targets steel thicknesses between 0.20 mm and 2.60 mm and widths of 700 mm to 1,300 mm, following a petition by domestic producer Mycron Steel CRC Sdn Bhd. The existing anti-dumping duties, which range from 35.89% to 42.08%, are set to expire on October 8, 2026, and the 12-month review will determine whether lifting them would cause a recurrence of material injury to the domestic industry.