Global steel flows grew by 1% year-on-year in July 2026, largely driven by surging Chinese and Indian exports. However, shifting trade dynamics are expected in the fourth quarter as the European Union's strict "Melt and Pour" origin tracking mandate takes effect on October 1, 2026. The new regulation will effectively cut off the widespread practice of nations importing lower-cost Chinese crude steel, rerolling it, and selling it into the EU as local material—a shift expected to heavily impact Turkey, which sources roughly 20% of its steel demand from China and sends 28% of its exports to the Mediterranean.