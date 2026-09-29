Mesabi Metallics formally launched Minnesota's first new taconite mine in 50 years at its Nashwauk facility in late September 2026. The $2.5 billion project targeted its first major ore extraction on September 17, using explosives to dislodge an estimated 1.3 million tons of high-grade ore. The facility is designed to produce 7 million tons of Direct Reduction (DR) grade iron ore pellets annually, optimized for ultra-low impurities to specifically supply lower-emission electric arc furnaces across the US market.