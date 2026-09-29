Cost support remains, pre-holiday demand mediocre [ADC12 Price Daily Review]

Today, the ADC12 spot market continued to operate steadily overall. On one hand, although aluminum prices and casting aluminum futures weakened, the decline in aluminum scrap raw material was limited. Coupled with stricter tax policies keeping compliant procurement costs high, the cost side provided strong support to spot prices, and spot prices showed limited willingness to follow the decline. On the other hand, with the National Day holiday approaching, downstream pre-holiday stockpiling was mediocre, and market transactions did not show significant volume expansion, leaving insufficient upward momentum from the demand side. Amid the tug-of-war between cost support and weak demand, enterprise quotes are expected to remain stable in the short term, and future trends require close attention to pre-holiday actual transactions, raw material costs, and futures changes.