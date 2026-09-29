Cost support remains, pre-holiday demand mediocre [ADC12 Price Daily Review]

[SMM Chromium Flash] Global Chrome Ore Departures Rise 5.71% WoW to 660,600 mt, Richards Bay Rebounds, Maputo Slides

Global chrome ore departures totaled 660,600 mt in the week ended September 25, up 5.71% week-on-week. This is a second consecutive weekly increase and the highest volume since the week ended September 4. The composition of the flows shifted markedly, however, as gains at Richards Bay and Mersin more than offset a steep pullback at Maputo. Maputo departures fell to 340,200 mt from 555,600 mt, a 38.77% decline that marks the port's lowest weekly volume since the week ended August 28. Its share of total departures narrowed to roughly 51.5% from about 89% a week earlier, ending a run of Maputo-dominated flows and pointing to a more evenly distributed export mix. Richards Bay filled the gap, returning to active shipping after two weeks of zero departures with 227,800 mt, its highest weekly volume since at least the week ended August 7 and equivalent to about 34% of total departures. Mersin also rose 22.22% to 84,700 mt from 69,300 mt, its highest weekly volume over the same period. Beira again recorded no chrome ore departures, remaining inactive for a third consecutive week. The week's data shows the resilience of overall seaborne chrome ore flows from Southern Africa despite a sharp Maputo slowdown, with Richards Bay's rebound reducing the region's reliance on a single corridor. Given the intermittent loading pattern at Richards Bay in recent weeks, whether the port sustains this level of activity will be a key factor for regional shipment volumes ahead.