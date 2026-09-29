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Cost support remains, pre-holiday demand mediocre [ADC12 Price Daily Review]

Published: Sep 29, 2026 10:56 (GMT+8)
[ADC12 price daily review: Cost support remains, pre-holiday demand mediocre] The ADC12 spot market continued to operate steadily overall today, with SMM ADC12 price holding steady at 24,500 yuan/mt from the previous trading day.

Today, the ADC12 spot market continued to operate steadily overall. On one hand, although aluminum prices and casting aluminum futures weakened, the decline in aluminum scrap raw material was limited. Coupled with stricter tax policies keeping compliant procurement costs high, the cost side provided strong support to spot prices, and spot prices showed limited willingness to follow the decline. On the other hand, with the National Day holiday approaching, downstream pre-holiday stockpiling was mediocre, and market transactions did not show significant volume expansion, leaving insufficient upward momentum from the demand side. Amid the tug-of-war between cost support and weak demand, enterprise quotes are expected to remain stable in the short term, and future trends require close attention to pre-holiday actual transactions, raw material costs, and futures changes.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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