Henan Hydrogen Dynamics Deepens Its Presence in the Hydrogen Logistics Sector, with Multiple Clients Renewing Contracts for Three Consecutive Years

Recently, Henan Hydrogen Drive has established itself in the hydrogen energy logistics sector, helping numerous logistics enterprises pursue their green and low-carbon transformation through outstanding vehicle quality, stable and reliable transport capacity support, and refined full-chain supporting services. Leveraging its accumulated industry experience and solid market reputation, Henan Hydrogen Drive has earned the trust and recognition of a wide range of clients and built sound cooperative relationships with many partners characterized by mutual empowerment, long-term companionship, and win-win outcomes.

Starting with 2 units of vehicles with Tuguan New Energy and deepening long-term strategic cooperation

Among its many partners, the collaboration between Henan Hydrogen Drive and Tuguan New Energy stands as a vivid example of a relationship built on trust and mutual growth. In 2024, their cooperation officially began with2 units of 4.2-meter hydrogen energy box trucks.The vehicles' excellent and stable operating performance, rapid-response maintenance support, and service solutions flexibly adapted to customer needs dispelled clients' various concerns about the practical deployment of hydrogen energy logistics, planting the seeds of trust for deeper long-term strategic cooperation.

Multiple clients renew contracts consecutively, with cooperation periods exceeding two years becoming the norm

In addition to deep engagement with benchmark clients, Henan Hydrogen Drive's professional capabilities and attentive service have also won broad recognition across the entire logistics industry. In 2024, multiple logistics enterprises chose to work alongside Henan Hydrogen Drive, and the vast majority of these clients opted to renew their contracts in 2025 and 2026 to maintain stable cooperation. Since its establishment, Henan Hydrogen Drive has accumulated a large number ofhigh-quality long-term clients with cooperation periods exceeding two years.Each enduring partnership and each continuously expanding business volume serves as the most authentic and compelling testament to the market's recognition of Henan Hydrogen Drive's comprehensive strength, service quality, and business credibility.

Looking ahead, Henan Hydrogen Drive will continue to refine and iterate its service system, steadily enhance its all-domain transport capacity assurance, and uphold its founding commitment to quality first and service foremost. Together with its partners, it will open up new horizons, move forward hand in hand, and jointly build a green, low-carbon, efficient, and sustainable smart logistics ecosystem.