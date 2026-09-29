Shanghai University of Technology launches 10 hydrogen-powered two-wheelers equipped with JHydrogen Technology’s 400W fuel cell system

Recently, the launch event and key technology review meeting for the hydrogen-powered two-wheeler of the project "Research on Fuel Cell and Solid-State Hydrogen Storage Systems for Hydrogen Two-Wheeler and Embodied Robot Applications," a special project under Shanghai's Key Technology R&D Program "New Energy," was held at the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology. Liu Wenbo, a Level I researcher from the New Energy Division of the Shanghai Municipal Science and Technology Commission, Xu Xiang, Deputy Director of the Yangpu District Science and Economic Commission, and Zhang Zhong, Vice President of the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, attended and delivered speeches. Together with Li Shuangquan, General Manager of the National University Science Park at USST, they unveiled the demonstration hydrogen-powered two-wheelers. Project leader Professor Jiang Xiaohui from the School of Mechanical Engineering at USST delivered the key project report. More than 40 people attended the meeting, including leaders from USST's research institute and mechanical engineering school, invited guests, and heads and key members of the project's participating organizations.

10 Hydrogen-Powered Two-Wheelers Launched with Driving Range Exceeding 100 Kilometers

The 10 hydrogen-powered two-wheelers launched this time were developed by JHEV Technology in collaboration with partners.Equipped with a 400W fuel cell system and featuring a closed air-cooled design, they have a service life of 3,000 hours and a driving range exceeding 100 kilometers per vehicle, marking a new stage in the demonstration application of hydrogen-powered two-wheelers in Shanghai. The project team plans to deploy them at the National University Science Park at USST for small-scale demonstrations in enclosed scenarios, accelerating technology iteration and scenario validation, and promoting further application and commercial closure of hydrogen-powered two-wheelers in Shanghai and other regions.

As Shanghai's first scientific research project involving the mass deployment of hydrogen-powered two-wheelers, the launch of these R&D achievements has drawn significant attention from all parties. Zhang Zhong stated that the demonstration application of hydrogen-powered two-wheelers in Shanghai is of great significance, and USST will continue to fully support the project's advancement, hoping to achieve closed-loop validation of hydrogen-powered two-wheelers in Shanghai through key technology breakthroughs and empower the high-quality development of Shanghai's hydrogen energy industry.

On behalf of the Yangpu District Science and Economic Commission, Xu Xiang expressed the hope that this demonstration will serve as a new starting point for continuously optimizing product performance. Yangpu District will continue to provide solid service support, offering more testing scenarios and policy backing to attract more innovative hydrogen energy projects and high-quality enterprises to settle in Yangpu.

On behalf of the New Energy Division of the Shanghai Municipal Science and Technology Commission, Liu Wenbo encouraged the project team to build on the solid foundation of two-wheeler applications, actively expand technological boundaries, and extend the technical advantages of small fuel cells and solid-state hydrogen storage to more future-oriented fields such as embodied AI.

400 Units of Demonstration Application Planned, Technology Extension to Embodied Robots Promoted

The project plans to achievedemonstration application of no fewer than 400 hydrogen-powered two-wheelers in Shanghai. As one of the main participating organizations, JHEV Technology will continue to deepen its core fuel cell technology, continuously optimize product performance, actively promote the deployment of hydrogen-powered two-wheelers in Shanghai and other regions, and provide more efficient and higher-quality solutions for the nationwide demonstration and promotion of hydrogen-powered two-wheelers.