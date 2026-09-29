Camden, New Jersey, has sued scrap metal recycler EMR for breaching an August 2025 community donations agreement signed after a major fire at its yards. The MOU required an initial 1 million USD payment into a community benefits fund run by the Community Foundation of South Jersey plus 450,000 USD a year over five years. A New Jersey Attorney General's Office filing says EMR has deposited only about 783,000 USD since signing; the fund holds roughly 2.3 million USD, most paid in earlier, since October 2023. EMR says the city knew an existing fund would cover the pledges; Camden's lawyer calls that a repurposing of 2023 money. The five Camden yards have had 14 fires since 2020; a May shredder fire cost EMR its junkyard licence, and it restarted in July, with stoppage damages disputed. Only 310,000 USD for a fire truck has been paid out.