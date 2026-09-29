President Donald Trump announced a 15 billion USD steel plant in Iowa to be built by Mesabi Metallics, a Minnesota company owned by India's Essar Group. Fully built out, it is slated to produce 10 million tonnes of steel a year, which Trump described as the largest steel plant in the United States. Production is projected to begin in 2030, fed by a new 2.5 billion USD iron ore mine that Mesabi developed along Minnesota's Mesabi iron range; the White House said the steel will be produced from start to finish in the United States. Trump credited the 50% tariffs he imposed on steel imports last year for the investment, saying companies build in the US to avoid paying them. He also cited his approval of Nippon Steel's takeover of U.S. Steel. CEO Joe Broking called it a major moment for US-made steel, supplying national defence, cars and trucks, shipbuilding, appliances, energy and infrastructure.