Stelco Holdings Inc., owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is indefinitely idling finishing operations at its Hamilton, Ontario plant and consolidating production at its Lake Erie Works in Nanticoke, Ontario, with up to 500 jobs affected. The company called the move unfortunate but necessary to ensure its survival, saying US tariffs have sharply shrunk the market for its cold rolled and galvanized products: in Q2 2026 demand in its traditional markets fell almost 25% against the 2024 quarterly average, including a 10% decline in Canada as customers and steel processors grapple with the trade crisis. Federal measures have cut imports, it said, but volumes remain too high to bridge the gap. Cleveland-Cliffs said product mix will change but steel tonnage will not, and Hamilton staff will be offered jobs at Lake Erie. Algoma Steel cut over 1,000 jobs last December.