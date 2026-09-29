Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Mesabi Metallics Chairman Rewant Ruia joined President Donald Trump at the White House to announce that Mesabi Metallics will build a fully integrated steel complex in Iowa, a multi-billion-dollar project billed as the largest steel manufacturing investment in American history. The plant is planned for southeast Iowa. Reynolds said it strengthens national security, creates thousands of high-paying jobs and secures a reliable domestic supply of high-quality steel for strategic goods and everyday products, crediting Iowa's fiscal discipline, tax competitiveness and long-term economic stability. House Speaker Pat Grassley called it a gamechanger for southeast Iowa and the state's manufacturing footprint, while Senate Majority Leader Mike Klimesh said the largest private investment in state history shows Iowa is open for business.