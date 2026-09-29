US President Donald Trump on Sept 28 unveiled a 15 billion USD steel mill planned by Mesabi Metallics in Iowa ahead of November midterms. The integrated plant will use iron ore from Mesabi's Nashwauk mine in Minnesota. Phase one capacity is 7.5 million tonnes a year, later 10 million tonnes — the largest steel plant in US history per the White House. First steel is due in 2030, with at least 1,750 permanent and up to 6,000 construction jobs, plus 95 billion USD in economic impact over construction and the first decade. India's Essar Group owns Mesabi and has invested over 2.5 billion USD in the mine; the US Export-Import Bank agreed 10 billion USD for its expansion. Cleveland-Cliffs is idling output at its Hamilton, Ontario plant, citing US tariff damage.