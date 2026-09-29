European coil prices edged higher in the week to 25 September even as trading stayed thin: distributors hold ample cheaply-booked stock and see no need to restock before year-end, while mills kept offers firm on higher costs and shrinking import availability under the EU's new quota system and CBAM. Supply was further tightened by ArcelorMittal cutting output from blast furnace 5A at Eisenhüttenstadt, Arvedi idling a hot rolling mill, and Acciaierie d'Italia starting BF stoppages under a Milan court ruling, with its hot area to close by 28 October. Northwest Europe HRC ex-works was about 810 USD/t, CRC 930 USD/t and HDG 915 USD/t; Italian HRC ex-works about 790 USD/t. Green coil demand stays limited to trials, with trial premiums near 160 USD/t and EAF green HRC spot premiums at 85-140 USD/t.