Cleveland-Cliffs-owned Stelco will indefinitely idle finishing operations at its Hamilton Works plant in Ontario, with United Steelworkers Local 1005 confirming 350 layoffs. Stelco said total steel output will be unaffected, but the product mix will shift toward a higher concentration of hot rolled steel, with steelmaking kept at Lake Erie Works, where jobs will be offered to Hamilton staff and many affected workers are expected to be absorbed. Cleveland-Cliffs bought Stelco for 3.4 billion USD in 2024. Ontario pledged aid, citing a nearly 50% funding increase for its Hamilton POWER Centre and a 30 billion USD tariff relief plan. The US imposed a 50% tariff on Canadian steel on Aug 22.