logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[Stelco to lay off 350 workers as Hamilton Works idles finishing lines]

Published: Sep 29, 2026 10:43 (GMT+8)
Cleveland-Cliffs-owned Stelco will indefinitely idle finishing operations at its Hamilton Works plant in Ontario, with United Steelworkers Local 1005 confirming 350 layoffs. Stelco said total steel output will be unaffected, but the product mix will shift toward a higher concentration of hot rolled steel, with steelmaking kept at Lake Erie Works, where jobs will be offered to Hamilton staff and many affected workers are expected to be absorbed. Cleveland-Cliffs bought Stelco for 3.4 billion USD in 2024. Ontario pledged aid, citing a nearly 50% funding increase for its Hamilton POWER Centre and a 30 billion USD tariff relief plan. The US imposed a 50% tariff on Canadian steel on Aug 22.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[ voestalpine Receives EAF Components Advancing 1.6 Million Tonne Green Steel Project ]
49 mins ago
[ voestalpine Receives EAF Components Advancing 1.6 Million Tonne Green Steel Project ]
Read More
[ voestalpine Receives EAF Components Advancing 1.6 Million Tonne Green Steel Project ]
[ voestalpine Receives EAF Components Advancing 1.6 Million Tonne Green Steel Project ]
Austrian steelmaker voestalpine received 790 tonnes of core technological equipment manufactured across Germany, Italy, and Turkey for its new electric arc furnace (EAF) at the Linz plant on September 22, 2026. The new EAF infrastructure, part of the company's "greentec steel" decarbonization initiative, is scheduled for its first smelting runs in the first half of 2027. Once fully operational, the Linz EAF will replace existing blast furnace capacity to produce approximately 1.6 million tonnes of lower-carbon steel annually, aiding the group's target to cut CO2 emissions by 30% by 2029.
49 mins ago
[ Bharat Coking Coal and SAIL Advance Joint Development of Coking Coal Blocks ]
49 mins ago
[ Bharat Coking Coal and SAIL Advance Joint Development of Coking Coal Blocks ]
Read More
[ Bharat Coking Coal and SAIL Advance Joint Development of Coking Coal Blocks ]
[ Bharat Coking Coal and SAIL Advance Joint Development of Coking Coal Blocks ]
India's Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) and the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding in late September 2026 for the joint development of two coking coal blocks in West Bengal. The venture integrates SAIL's Indikatta Ramnagore and BCCL's East of Damagoria blocks to target a combined peak rated capacity of 4.0 million tonnes per annum, accessing 79 million tonnes of Phase I extractable reserves. In parallel, BCCL reported its August 2026 washed coking coal production grew 13.8% year-on-year to 0.11 million tonnes.
49 mins ago
[ Jacobs Extends Management Role for thyssenkrupp Duisburg DRI Plant ]
49 mins ago
[ Jacobs Extends Management Role for thyssenkrupp Duisburg DRI Plant ]
Read More
[ Jacobs Extends Management Role for thyssenkrupp Duisburg DRI Plant ]
[ Jacobs Extends Management Role for thyssenkrupp Duisburg DRI Plant ]
Engineering firm Jacobs announced on September 24, 2026, that it has extended its role managing the construction of thyssenkrupp Steel's new hydrogen-capable direct reduction iron (DRI) plant in Duisburg, Germany. Once completed, the massive metallurgical facility is designed to produce approximately 2.5 million metric tons of DRI annually. The multi-billion-euro project serves as the cornerstone of thyssenkrupp's strategy to replace its coal-based blast furnace capacity with low-carbon alternatives to meet tightening European emissions mandates.
49 mins ago
Related News
news
[ voestalpine Receives EAF Components Advancing 1.6 Million Tonne Green Steel Project ]
Sep 29, 2026 11:20 (GMT+8)
news
[ Bharat Coking Coal and SAIL Advance Joint Development of Coking Coal Blocks ]
Sep 29, 2026 11:19 (GMT+8)
news
[ Jacobs Extends Management Role for thyssenkrupp Duisburg DRI Plant ]
Sep 29, 2026 11:19 (GMT+8)
news
[ Global Crude Steel Production Contracts 1.2% in August 2026 ]
Sep 29, 2026 11:19 (GMT+8)