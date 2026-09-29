Ukraine's mining and metals complex once contributed up to 15% of GDP and some 300,000 jobs. By end-2025 that share had fallen to 5.5%, crude steel output was just 7.4 million tonnes and only six mills remain in government-held territory, down from nine. Pokrovsk coking coal, 66% of the 2024 market, stopped, erasing about 64% of coke-chemical capacity. Mining and metals exports were 6.2 billion USD in 2025, 15.2% of total exports, yet surviving mills ran near break-even. In 2026 ArcelorMittal's Kryvyi Rih plant, Ukraine's largest, halted fully after repeated attacks, with about 1 billion USD in expected write-offs and over 15,000 jobs at risk. September 2026 brought Ukraine's first steel-free week in a century. The 2026 defence funding gap is 27 billion USD; long steel imports are up 64%.