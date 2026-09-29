Vietnam's Southern Steel (VNSTEEL) is building a circular production system around electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking. General Director Le Viet said scrap is no longer waste but the main EAF feedstock, making collectors, sorters and processors links in the circular chain, while processed slag feeds cement production. More than 90% of process water is reused and the scrap-yard wastewater system handles 950 cubic metres per day. Energy measures include IE3/IE4 motors replacing IE2 units, variable frequency drives on pumps, direct hot-billet charging and gas instead of fuel oil, saving millions of kWh a year. Dedusting uses over 4,140 filter bags, backed by roughly 1.6 million USD (about 42 billion VND) invested in 2017-2020. The company completed its 2024 Scope 1 and 2 GHG inventory ahead of the EU CBAM covering steel from 2026.