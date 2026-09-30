Green Hydrogen Project Tracker — China Energy Engineering Corporation Songyuan 5,000 mt Green Ammonia Shipped to Nanjing Port, World's First Ship-to-Ship Ocean-Going Green Ammonia Bunkering Is About to Land

Recently, 5,000 mt of green ammonia produced by the "Qinghydrogen No. 1" China Energy Engineering Songyuan Hydrogen Energy Industrial Park (green hydrogen-ammonia-methanol integrated) project was successfully shipped to Nanjing Port. This batch of green ammonia will be transshipped by the "Sheng Hang Yong Le," the world's first vessel equipped with professional liquid ammonia bunkering capabilities, to Zhoushan Port in Zhejiang, where it will be used as a zero-carbon fuel for the world's first ship-to-ship ocean-going vessel bunkering, achieving the first full-chain integration of green ammonia marine fuel "production — storage and transportation — bunkering", providing a replicable "China solution" for China's green fuel industry to move from single-technology demonstration to large-scale commercial operation.

Green Ammonia: A Key Zero-Carbon Alternative Fuel for Shipping's Green Transition

Green ammonia offers advantages such as high energy density, mature storage and transportation technology, and controllable safety, making it a key zero-carbon alternative fuel for the global shipping industry's green transition. The China Energy Engineering Songyuan project, leveraging its self-developed "Qinghydrogen No. 1" integrated hydrogen energy solution, has solved the world-class challenge of dynamically coupling fluctuating new energy with stable chemical production, producing green hydrogen from wind and solar power generation and then synthesizing green ammonia through chemical processes. After combustion, it generates only nitrogen and water, achieving near-zero carbon emissions across the entire life cycle.

EU green certification obtained on the first day of production, securing the world's first ocean-going green ammonia sales contract

On December 16, 2025, the very day the first phase of the Songyuan Hydrogen Energy Industrial Park project officially commenced production, it received the ISCC EU certification from Bureau Veritas of France, fully meeting the requirements of the EU's Renewable Energy Directive and successfully obtaining a "green pass" to enter the international shipping fuel market.

On the same day, China Energy Engineering signed with Belgium's CMB.TECH and Jiangsu Andefu Energy Development Co., Ltd. the world's first ocean-going shipping green ammonia sales contract, securing in advance the bunkering fuel supply and shipping capacity support, laying a solid foundation for Songyuan green ammonia to go global and for subsequent ship-to-ship bunkering.

Synthetic ammonia unit load reaches 80%, with daily green ammonia capacity exceeding 500 mt

Since the first phase of the Songyuan project commenced production, green electricity generated from local wind and solar resources has continuously driven efficient equipment operation, with stable output of green synthetic ammonia. Currently, the synthetic ammonia unit at the Songyuan project has reached a production load of 80%, with daily green ammonia capacity stabilized at over 500 mt. The green ammonia produced will continue to supply CMB.TECH's ammonia-powered dual-fuel fleet, meeting its ocean-going propulsion and other energy needs, and accumulating valuable experience for subsequent large-scale regular supply.