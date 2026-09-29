Zhongke Hydrogen Easy composite separator delivered to European client twice within three months, megawatt-level green hydrogen project achieves second repurchase

Recently, Zhongke Qingneng’s self-developed EHYDRO® series composite separators successfully completed the delivery of a second batch order to an alkaline electrolyzer producer in Europe, and the products will be used in its megawatt-level green hydrogen project. Only three months have passed since the first order delivery in June this year — same client, same specifications, same megawatt scale, with two deliveries and a repeat purchase completed within a short period, and the speed of market validation has exceeded expectations.

The client is an alkaline electrolyzer producer in Europe. Its technology route has been included in the EU’s IPCEI hydrogen key project, and its products have been delivered to multiple energy and industrial users in Northern Europe.

From “passing validation” to “ordering without validation”

Overseas projects have always been cautious about new materials. Before bulk procurement, multiple rounds of full-condition testing and long-cycle stability validation are usually required, often taking months. Zhongke Qingneng’s self-developed EHYDRO® PCM500+ and PCM200 composite separators have previously completed six-month long-term stability detection witnessed by the third-party certification body Bureau Veritas.

After the first order delivery, the electrolyzer operated continuously on site for several months, and the client did not request additional testing or validation, directly placing a second batch order for megawatt-level separators with the original specifications. A repeat purchase speaks louder than any parameter comparison table — placing another order within a short period is the client’s most direct recognition of the company’s technical strength.

Pricing at only 50% of overseas competitors, cost reduction moves from vision to reality

In the past, when domestic membrane materials talked about cost reduction, it was about a possibility: parameters could be benchmarked, and prices could be lower. Now, Zhongke Qingneng’s self-developed composite separators have continuously won orders from this client, fully demonstrating that product performance has met the requirements of overseas competitors,while pricing is only about 50% of the price of overseas competitors’ products. On the blueprint for global green hydrogen cost reduction, Zhongke Qingneng is no longer just a proposer of solutions, but a down-to-earth link in the production line.

From single-point breakthrough to multi-line advancement

Electrolyzer capacity in Europe is undergoing a round of concentrated expansion, and multiple producers have announced plans to expand production capacity for hundred-megawatt-level stacks. For key consumables such as separators, every increase in the client’s capacity will translate into predictable and sustained demand.

Next month, the Zhongke Qingneng team will travel to Hamburg, Germany to attend the European Hydrogen Energy Exhibition, and will hold face-to-face discussions with multiple key clients in Europe during the same period, usingthe “composite separator + nickel-based electrode” system solutionto continuously advance the implementation of projects under discussion and achieve leapfrog development from single-material supply to overall solution coordination.

From technical validation to stable batch delivery, and from the first order to a repeat purchase within three months, Zhongke Qingneng will continue to contribute Chinese strength to global green hydrogen projects with core electrolyzer materials such as composite separators and nickel-based electrodes.