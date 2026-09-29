FAW Jiefang 240kW fuel cell engine passes 2,000-hour durability verification in "Hydrogen Marathon" with degradation below 6%

Recently, the CAPE1-240kW fuel cell engine independently developed by FAW Jiefang successfully passed the "Hydrogen Marathon" special durability authoritative technical verification at the CATARC New Energy Vehicle Test Center. After 2,000 hours of uninterrupted rigorous testing, the performance degradation was significantly lower than 6%, setting a new benchmark for the durability of large-power commercial vehicle fuel cell engines.

The world's first hydrogen product durability verification project

The "Hydrogen Marathon" special verification is the world's first durability technical verification project for hydrogen energy and fuel cell products hosted by the CATARC New Energy Vehicle Test Center. It builds an industry-level durability testing platform for the entire hydrogen energy and fuel cell industry chain, providing the industry with multi-dimensional, full-scenario durability evaluation benchmarks through long-duration, high-load, extreme-condition uninterrupted simulation testing.

The FAW Jiefang CAPE1-240kW fuel cell engine, as the flagship large-power fuel cell product launched by FAW Jiefang for long-haul trunk line logistics scenarios, has a rated output power of 240kW and is mounted on a 49 mt hydrogen heavy-duty truck platform, participating in this verification throughout the entire process. During the 2,000-hour dynamic cycle test, it withstood the rigorous conditions of variable load operation and sustained high-power output, successfully completing the challenge. With solid data, it demonstrated to the industry the outstanding durability of independently developed fuel cell engines, not only setting a new durability benchmark for the industry but also providing end-users with quantifiable and verifiable reliability assurance, significantly reducing users' life cycle operating costs.

Three major technologies underpinning durability performance

Core optimization of the stack lays a solid foundation for long life. The stack is the core of the fuel cell engine, and long durability fundamentally stems from systematic iteration of core materials. Targeting key core materials such as catalysts, proton exchange membranes, and membrane electrode assemblies, the Jiefang R&D team carried out in-depth optimization and development, focusing on strengthening the stack's comprehensive anti-corrosion and anti-degradation capabilities.

Self-developed electronic control algorithms safeguard operational safety. Durability and reliability rely not only on the materials themselves but also on the real-time protection of intelligent electronic control systems. FAW Jiefang is equipped with a fully self-developed fuel cell electronic control system, implementing multiple core algorithms including humidity adaptive balancing, hydrogen starvation prediction and compensation, and cooling collaborative optimization, achieving millisecond-level proactive fault prediction and protection.

All components verified for long-term durability, consolidating integration strength. The reliable operation of the fuel cell engine depends on the coordinated cooperation of a series of key parts such as air compressors, hydrogen circulation pumps, humidifiers, and DC/DC converters. This fully verified that FAW Jiefang's fuel cell system matching design is mature and reliable, achieving the comprehensive optimum of power performance and durability reliability.

FAW Jiefang has established a complete hydrogen energy technology ecosystem covering fuel cell engine development, stack development, vehicle matching, and scenario-based operation. Looking ahead, FAW Jiefang will continue to deepen its efforts in core hydrogen energy technology breakthroughs, continuously improving fuel cell system power density, durability life, and wide-temperature-range environmental adaptability. At the same time, it will work with upstream and downstream partners across the industry chain to jointly connect the full chain of technology, parts, vehicles, and operations, accelerating China's hydrogen energy industry from "demonstration-led" to "scale growth," and continuously contributing Jiefang's strength to the green and low-carbon transformation of the transportation sector.