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[SMM Hydrogen Policy Express] Shaanxi power spot market officially commenced operation on September 25, with 11 provincial-level markets nationwide having transitioned to formal status

Published: Sep 29, 2026 10:20 (GMT+8)

Recently, the Shaanxi Provincial Development and Reform Commission and the Northwest Energy Regulatory Bureau of the National Energy Administration issued the Notice on the Transition of the Shaanxi Electricity Spot Market to Official Operation, deciding that the Shaanxi electricity spot market will enter official operation starting September 25, 2026. With this, 11 provincial-level electricity spot markets across the country have now entered official operation.

After one year and eight months of continuous trial operation, passing multiple scenario tests

In January 2025, the Shaanxi electricity spot market began continuous settlement trial operation. As of now, it has been running continuously for one year and eight months, passing tests under multiple scenarios including summer and winter supply assurance, high output from new energy sources, and major holidays. Overall operation has been stable and orderly, playing a key role in ensuring power supply, promoting low-carbon transition, and reducing electricity costs, strongly supporting the economic and social development of Shaanxi.

In accordance with the requirements of the Notice of the General Office of the National Development and Reform Commission and the General Affairs Department of the National Energy Administration on Comprehensively Accelerating the Construction of Electricity Spot Markets (FG Ban Ti Gai [2025] No. 394), with the consent of the Shaanxi Provincial People's Government and filed with the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration, it has been decided that the Shaanxi electricity spot market will enter official operation starting September 25, 2026.

11 provincial-level electricity spot markets nationwide have now transitioned to official operation

Regional markets that had previously transitioned to official operation include: Shanxi, Shandong, Guangdong, Gansu, West Inner Mongolia, Hubei, Zhejiang, Hebei Southern Grid, Anhui, and Fujian. With the addition of Shaanxi, 11 provincial-level electricity spot markets across the country have now entered official operation.

The official operation of electricity spot markets will further leverage the decisive role of the market in electricity resource allocation, promote the consumption of new energy and the low-carbon transition of the power system, and provide market-based support for the construction of a new-type power system.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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