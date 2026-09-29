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Xiamen Tungsten: Plans to launch a restricted stock incentive plan of 22.3268 million shares

Published: Sep 29, 2026 10:11 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Xiamen Tungsten (600549.SH) announced that the company has released the draft of its 2026 restricted stock incentive plan, under which it plans to grant 22.3268 million restricted shares to 1,011 incentive recipients, accounting for 1.4063% of the company's total share capital, at a grant price of 24.99 yuan per share. The incentive recipients include 8 directors and senior executives of the company, as well as 1,003 management and technical backbone staff. This incentive plan does not set aside reserved equity, and the shares will come from A-share common stock to be issued by the company through a private placement. The performance assessment period is 2026-2028, and the assessment indicators include earnings per share, net profit growth rate, and R&D expense growth rate.

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