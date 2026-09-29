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Fengzhushou: Signs a 5.717 billion yuan computing power service agreement and a 3.96 billion yuan procurement agreement

Published: Sep 29, 2026 10:10 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Fengzhushou (301382.SZ) announced that the company recently signed a computing power server procurement agreement with Company C and a computing power service agreement with Company D. The total procurement agreement amount is 3.96 billion yuan, and the service agreement amount is 5.717 billion yuan (excluding cabinet service fees). The service cooperation term is 60 months. The company plans to raise funds through its own funds, finance leasing, and bank credit lines, with own funds expected to account for 5% to 20% of the procurement agreement payment and finance leasing accounting for 80% to 95%. This transaction does not constitute a related-party transaction or a major asset restructuring, and the procurement agreement is still subject to approval by the shareholders' meeting.

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