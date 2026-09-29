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[SMM Coal Flash] China to Buy at Least 10 Million Tonnes of US Coal Annually

Published: Sep 29, 2026 10:03 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
China has committed to purchase at least 10 million tonnes of US coal in the coming year, with the same minimum volume set for 2028, according to the US side. The commitment comes as the two countries seek to ease trade tensions. US coal will be included among around $30 billion worth of US goods subject to more favourable tariff treatment under the agreement.

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