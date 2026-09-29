【SMM Nickel Flash】SCM Completes 60-km Dedicated Nickel Ore Haul Road Linking Konawe and Morowali

PT Sulawesi Cahaya Mineral (SCM) inaugurated a 60-km Main Hauling Road (MHR) on September 16, connecting its nickel mining area and stockpile in Konawe, Southeast Sulawesi, with nickel processing facilities in Morowali, Central Sulawesi. The dedicated route is designed for heavy vehicles and trucks transporting nickel ore and other mining materials, allowing SCM to conduct hauling operations through its own road network rather than relying on public roads. According to SCM's Head of Mining Engineering, ore will be transported from the company's Konawe mining operations to Morowali on a daily basis. The MHR was constructed in two stages. The first 20-km section was completed between 2021 and 2023, while construction of the remaining section began in late 2023 and was completed in September 2026. SCM said the completed route is expected to improve control, safety, efficiency and reliability in ore transportation between its mining and processing operations.