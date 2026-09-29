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[SMM Nickel Market Flash] Major Stainless Mill Buys Over 10,000 mt of NPI at 1,040 yuan/mtu Delivered

Published: Sep 29, 2026 09:55 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
According to SMM market research, a major stainless steel mill purchased over 10,000 mt of high-grade Nickel Pig Iron yesterday, with nickel content above 11%, at 1,040 yuan/mtu on a delivered basis.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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