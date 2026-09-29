[SMM PV Flash] Germany's 2026 Solar Generation Surpasses Full-Year 2025 Output by September
Germany's net solar generation reached 90.2 TWh by September 27, already exceeding the roughly 90.0 TWh produced during all of 2025 and setting a new annual record before the fourth quarter. The increase reflects both continued capacity additions and favourable sunshine conditions, while the concentration of output around midday further raises the need for grid flexibility, storage and demand response. The milestone shows that Germany's solar supply base is still expanding rapidly, shifting more market attention toward curtailment, negative-price exposure and storage revenue mechanisms.