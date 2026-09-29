[SMM PV Flash] Next2Sun Passes €5 Million Indication Threshold, but Insolvency Risk Is Not Yet Fully Cleared

German vertical bifacial PV specialist Next2Sun says it received more than €5 million in share subscriptions and funding offers by the end of last weekend, meeting the interim threshold it set to avoid an insolvency filing. The company cautioned that some indications still need to be firmed up and plans to confirm by Friday whether sufficient binding commitments can be accepted to complete the financing. The result therefore represents a critical liquidity milestone, but it does not yet mean that all funds have been received or that the company's going-concern risk has been fully removed.