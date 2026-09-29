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[SMM PV Flash] Lodestone Energy Targets NZD 75–100 Million in New Zealand IPO

Published: Sep 29, 2026 09:45 (GMT+8)
New Zealand solar developer and operator Lodestone Energy plans to raise NZD 75 million to NZD 100 million in an IPO on the NZX at NZD 2.25 per share, with all proceeds going to the company and no existing shareholders selling stock. The offer opens on September 29, closes on October 14 and is expected to begin trading on October 22, implying a post-listing market capitalisation of approximately NZD 440–465 million. Lodestone currently operates five utility-scale solar farms with a sixth under construction and intends to use the proceeds for new projects, customer growth and general corporate purposes, targeting 16–18 operating sites by FY2032.

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