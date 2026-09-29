According to Cobalt Blue on September 28, the company has signed a contract with partner Glomar Minerals to carry out technical work for the preliminary economic assessment (PEA) of Project Infinity, a proposed polymetallic nodule refinery in the United States.

Cobalt Blue’s scope includes metallurgical testwork, process flowsheet design, capital and operating cost estimates, and assessment of potential U.S. sites and infrastructure. The contract is valued at US$150,000, with the PEA targeted for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Project Infinity is intended to develop a commercial-scale U.S. refining facility capable of extracting manganese, copper, nickel and cobalt from deep-sea polymetallic nodules. Progression into the PEA stage marks a further step from concept development toward technical and economic evaluation and will help assess the commercial potential of domestic U.S. cobalt refining based on deep-sea mineral resources.