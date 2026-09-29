[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pre-holiday wait-and-see, sluggish trading; Pr-Nd firm, metals slightly lower

SMM, September 29:

Rare earth ore:

Prices: Rare earth carbonate was about 59,800 yuan/mt, chlorinated rare earth flakes about 63,500 yuan/mt, and medium-yttrium, europium-rich ore about 248,000 yuan/mt.

Supply and demand: Currently, although supply of ion-adsorption rare earth ore in Southeast Asia has recovered slightly, oxide prices overall have fluctuated little, and overall transaction prices for rare earth ore remain in a stalemate.

Rare earth oxides:

Prices: Pr-Nd oxide quotes showed low activity but firm prices; dysprosium oxide and terbium oxide quotes saw no notable adjustments for now.

Supply and demand: Yesterday, spot Pr-Nd oxide offers were not actively made, with most suppliers maintaining pre-holiday quote levels; dysprosium oxide quotes also remained unchanged, with inquiry and purchasing activity cooling; terbium oxide quotes overall stayed at relatively low levels, and both market offer and inquiry activity were relatively subdued.

Rare earth metals:

Prices: Pr-Nd alloy quotes edged down slightly, with limited transaction follow-through; dysprosium-iron alloy quotes held steady; terbium metal quotes were flat.

Supply and demand: Yesterday, Pr-Nd alloy lacked support from actual transactions and quotes edged down slightly, with metal plants having limited room to either cut or raise prices; however, pre-holiday stockpiling wound down and downstream buyers reduced market inquiries, with only sporadic small rigid-demand orders concluded. For medium-heavy rare earths, dysprosium-iron alloy and terbium metal moved steadily, with scattered inquiries and weak transaction follow-through.

NdFeB blanks:

Prices: NdFeB blank N35 (Ce) was quoted at 208-218 yuan/kg, NdFeB blank 35M at 253-263 yuan/kg, and NdFeB 35UH at 353-373 yuan/kg.

Supply and demand: Yesterday, NdFeB blank quotes showed no notable changes, mainly because stable raw material prices led to stable NdFeB quotes; in terms of trading, with the holiday approaching, downstream motor plants and the end-use market gradually went on holiday, restocking willingness was low, and market activity was subdued.

NdFeB scrap:

Prices: Pr-Nd recycled from NdFeB scrap moved steadily, while dysprosium recycled from NdFeB scrap and terbium recycled from NdFeB scrap held stable.

Supply and demand: Yesterday, the scrap market continued to run steadily, mainly affected by relatively small fluctuations in oxide prices and the approaching National Day holiday; recycling enterprises had low willingness to purchase at higher prices, external purchase quotes saw no notable adjustments, and market trading was average.