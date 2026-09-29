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[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary] Pre-holiday wait-and-see, sluggish trading; Pr-Nd firm, metals slightly lower

Published: Sep 29, 2026 09:20 (GMT+8)
[SMM Rare Earth Morning Meeting Summary: Pre-holiday Wait-and-See Keeps Trading Sluggish, Pr-Nd Firm While Metals Edge Lower] Pr-Nd oxide offers were raised, buoyed by futures, with the uptrend pausing after midday; dysprosium oxide and terbium oxide offers saw no adjustments last week.

SMM, September 29:

Rare earth ore:

Prices: Rare earth carbonate was about 59,800 yuan/mt, chlorinated rare earth flakes about 63,500 yuan/mt, and medium-yttrium, europium-rich ore about 248,000 yuan/mt.

Supply and demand: Currently, although supply of ion-adsorption rare earth ore in Southeast Asia has recovered slightly, oxide prices overall have fluctuated little, and overall transaction prices for rare earth ore remain in a stalemate.

Rare earth oxides:

Prices: Pr-Nd oxide quotes showed low activity but firm prices; dysprosium oxide and terbium oxide quotes saw no notable adjustments for now.

Supply and demand: Yesterday, spot Pr-Nd oxide offers were not actively made, with most suppliers maintaining pre-holiday quote levels; dysprosium oxide quotes also remained unchanged, with inquiry and purchasing activity cooling; terbium oxide quotes overall stayed at relatively low levels, and both market offer and inquiry activity were relatively subdued.

Rare earth metals:

Prices: Pr-Nd alloy quotes edged down slightly, with limited transaction follow-through; dysprosium-iron alloy quotes held steady; terbium metal quotes were flat.

Supply and demand: Yesterday, Pr-Nd alloy lacked support from actual transactions and quotes edged down slightly, with metal plants having limited room to either cut or raise prices; however, pre-holiday stockpiling wound down and downstream buyers reduced market inquiries, with only sporadic small rigid-demand orders concluded. For medium-heavy rare earths, dysprosium-iron alloy and terbium metal moved steadily, with scattered inquiries and weak transaction follow-through.

NdFeB blanks:

Prices: NdFeB blank N35 (Ce) was quoted at 208-218 yuan/kg, NdFeB blank 35M at 253-263 yuan/kg, and NdFeB 35UH at 353-373 yuan/kg.

Supply and demand: Yesterday, NdFeB blank quotes showed no notable changes, mainly because stable raw material prices led to stable NdFeB quotes; in terms of trading, with the holiday approaching, downstream motor plants and the end-use market gradually went on holiday, restocking willingness was low, and market activity was subdued.

NdFeB scrap:

Prices: Pr-Nd recycled from NdFeB scrap moved steadily, while dysprosium recycled from NdFeB scrap and terbium recycled from NdFeB scrap held stable.

Supply and demand: Yesterday, the scrap market continued to run steadily, mainly affected by relatively small fluctuations in oxide prices and the approaching National Day holiday; recycling enterprises had low willingness to purchase at higher prices, external purchase quotes saw no notable adjustments, and market trading was average.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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