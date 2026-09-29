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Fundamentals mixed, SHFE zinc to move sideways [SMM zinc morning comment]

Published: Sep 29, 2026 08:56 (GMT+8)
[SMM zinc morning comment] Overnight, the most-traded SHFE zinc 2611 contract opened at 26,505 yuan/mt. In early trading, SHFE zinc quickly dipped to 26,415 yuan/mt, then bulls added positions, pushing SHFE zinc up to a high of 26,660 yuan/mt. Subsequently, some bulls took profits and exited, causing SHFE zinc to pull back quickly below the daily average line. It closed down at 26,490 yuan/mt, down 10 yuan/mt, or 0.04%. Trading volume decreased to 59,620 lots, and open interest fell by 2,097 lots to 141,000 lots.

Overnight, LME zinc opened at $3,897/mt, hitting a high of $3,897/mt right at the open. The price center then moved lower, dipping to $3,821/mt during the session. LME zinc subsequently consolidated and rebounded slightly, but pulled back again near the end of trading, ultimately closing down at $3,851/mt, a decrease of $42.5/mt or 1.09%. Trading volume increased to 15,753 lots, while open interest decreased by 389 lots to 263,700 lots. On September 28, LME zinc inventory increased by 1,875 mt to 123,475 mt, a change of 1.54%. Overnight, LME zinc formed a bearish candlestick with no upper shadow, with prices pulling back below the middle Bollinger Band. Rising oil prices reignited inflation concerns, and with US Fed officials maintaining a hawkish stance, the US dollar index remained relatively firm, exerting some pressure on zinc prices.

Overnight, the most-traded SHFE zinc 2611 contract opened at 26,505 yuan/mt. In early trading, SHFE zinc quickly dipped to 26,415 yuan/mt. Subsequently, bulls added positions, pushing SHFE zinc up to a high of 26,660 yuan/mt. Then, some bulls took profits and exited, causing SHFE zinc to pull back quickly below the daily average line, ultimately closing down at 26,490 yuan/mt, a decrease of 10 yuan/mt or 0.04%. Trading volume decreased to 59,620 lots, while open interest decreased by 2,097 lots to 141,000 lots. Overnight, SHFE zinc formed a small bearish candlestick, with the middle Bollinger Band above exerting pressure. End-use consumption was relatively mediocre, and downstream holidays were extended during the double festival. However, with TCs running at low levels and the LME Cash-3M backwardation structure maintained, SHFE zinc continued to consolidate at highs.

Data source statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on public information, market communication, and SMM's internal database models. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making advice.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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