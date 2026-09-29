CATL Begins Trial Production at New Battery Plant in Hungary

[CATL Hungary Plant Starts Trial Production at New Battery Cell Facility] On September 22, CATL commenced trial production at its newly built battery cell plant in Debrecen, Hungary, having completed all prerequisite conditions required for the start of trial production. According to reports, this trial production is aimed at debugging, optimizing, and validating production equipment and manufacturing processes, in preparation for subsequent full-scale mass production. It is reported that in August 2022, CATL announced the construction of its second battery plant in Europe in Debrecen, Hungary, where the first battery cell facility began construction in the summer of 2023 and completed the installation of advanced production technologies and equipment by the spring of 2026. In August 2026, after obtaining the facility use permit, the company successively completed the prerequisite conditions required by relevant permits and IPPC (Integrated Pollution Prevention and Control) permit requirements, and officially commenced trial production of the first two production lines at the first battery cell production facility on September 22.