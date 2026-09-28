Alba Advances in Acquisition of Aluminium Dunkerque, Aims for Global Low-Carbon Aluminum Expansion
[SMM Aluminum Express News] Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) said its proposed acquisition of Aluminium Dunkerque is progressing, with the company working to secure the remaining regulatory approvals required to close the transaction. At its Q3 Board meeting on September 22, Chairman Khalid Al Rumaihi described the deal as an important step in Alba’s international expansion and its ambition to build a global low-carbon aluminum platform. Alba signed the agreement to acquire Aluminium Dunkerque in May 2026, with the transaction subsequently valued at around US$2.2 billion. Aluminium Dunkerque is the EU’s largest primary aluminum smelter, while Alba operates the world’s largest single-site aluminum smelter in Bahrain. The acquisition remains subject to outstanding regulatory approvals and has not yet closed. The Board also approved Alba’s preliminary 2027 Marketing Plan, while reviewing operational, commercial and governance matters. For aluminum supply, the main takeaway is that Alba remains committed to completing the Dunkerque acquisition despite the regional supply disruptions that affected its Bahrain operations earlier this year.